HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Bopanna-Mirza move to Australian Open mixed doubles semifinal

Bopanna and his partner Mathew Ebden, seeded 10th, had made a first round exit from the men’s doubles event, while Mirza and her Kazkah partner Anna Danilina had lost in the women’s doubles second round.They now await the winner of the quarterfinal between the pairs of third seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray

January 24, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Melbourne

PTI
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the semifinals of the Australian Open mixed doubles after the duo was handed a walkover from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in their quarters clash at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the semifinals of the Australian Open mixed doubles after the duo was handed a walkover from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in their quarters clash at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza moved to the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals without moving a sinew as they got a walk over from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez here on Tuesday.

The Indian team has not yet dropped a set in the mixed team competition.

They now await the winner of the quarterfinal between the pairs of third seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray.

Bopanna and his partner Mathew Ebden, seeded 10th, had made a first round exit from the men's doubles event, while Mirza and her Kazkah partner Anna Danilina had lost in the women's doubles second round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had also made first round exits.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji had reached the second round before bowing out. No Indian featured in men's singles competition.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.