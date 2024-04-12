GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Billie Jean King Cup | Indian women beat Korea, one step away from qualification

April 12, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
The archietects of India’s 2-1 win over Korea, Prarthana Thombare, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, in the Bilie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in China on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team continued with its strong performance and beat Korea 2-1 in the penultimate league match of the Asia-Oceania group-1 Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of Changsha, China, on Friday.

Once again, Rutuja Bhosale gave India a robust start by beating Sohyun Park for the loss of four games. Ankita Raina was beaten in the second singles by Sujeong Jang in straight sets, but combined with Prarthana Thombare to win the decisive doubles.

India had won a thriller doubles against Taiwan on Thursday, surviving three match points, to keep its hopes alive of qualifying to the World Group play-off.

India will play New Zealand in the last league match on Saturday. New Zealand’s two wins have come against Taiwan and Pacific Oceania so far.

China was firmly placed on top in the six-team competition and will play Korea in the last league match.

The results (league): India bt Korea 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Sohyun Park 6-2, 6-2; Ankita Raina lost to Sujeong Jang 2-6, 3-6; Ankita & Prarthana Thombare bt Kim Dabin & Sohyun Park 6-4, 6-4).

