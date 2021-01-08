Bhambri trains with top juniors

Out of competitive tennis for more than two years due to an injury, Davis Cupper Yuki Bhambri on Friday hit the court for the ongoing High Performance Training Camp at the R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium here.
Bhambri, who has been out of action since October 2018, joined AITA’s Return to Tennis initiative — the High Performance Training Camp — to meet and train with the junior boys participating in the camp.
Wonderful initiative
“This is a wonderful initiative by the AlTA. After having no tennis in the country, it is a great idea to have some of the top-ranked juniors come together and train,” Bhambri said in a release.
“It would help the players get into the groove and make them match-fit and ready when they hit the domestic circuit or international tours.”
The 28-year-old is eyeing a return to the professional circuit in 2021.
A total of 21 AITA-ranked junior players got an opportunity to do physical fitness training alongside Bhambri.
The camp is being led by national coach Zeeshan Ali, who is assisted by former players Ashutosh Singh and Saurabh Singh.
