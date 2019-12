Banthia enters second round

Siddhant Banthia beat Connor Berg of the US 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Banthia also entered the doubles quarterfinals in the company of Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan. In a similar tournament in Nonthaburi, S.D. Prajwal Dev defeated Pol Wattanakul of Thailand in three sets to make the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico: Singles (first round): Siddhant Banthia bt Conor Berg (US) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Lucas Obeid (Bra) & Zakai Stone (US) 6-0, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Dhruv Sunish bt Davud Amirov (Rus) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Stefano Battaglino (Ita) & Sebastian Prechtel (Ger) bt Athara Sharma & Dhruv Sunish 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Singles (first round): Danylo Kalenichenko (Ukr) bt Haadin Bava 6-0, 6-3; Benjamin Pietri (Fra) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-2; S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Pol Wattanakul (Tha) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hong Chung (Kor) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-1, 6-4.