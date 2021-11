Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals by top seeds Harri Heliovaara and Jean-Julien Rojer in the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament. The Indians collected 29 ATP points and €930.

Other results:

€44,820 Challenger, Helsinki: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Nikola Milojevic (Srb) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, East Lansing: Doubles (semifinals): Ozan Colak & Jackson Winkler (USA) bt Matt Kuhar (USA) & Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 6-1.