Australian Open | Teenager Noskova stuns World No. 1 Swiatek in 3rd round

Four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek took the first set, but lost the next two to the 19-year-old Noskova.

January 20, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - MELBOURNE

Reuters
Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova in action during her third round match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open on January 20, 2024

Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova in action during her third round match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open on January 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Saturday, losing 3-6 6-3 6-4 to Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the third round as her bid for a maiden Melbourne Park title and fifth Grand Slam trophy fell apart.

The Pole, more accustomed to breezing past opponents with the odd “bagel” or 6-0 scoreline thrown in, had struggled in Melbourne, enduring a first-set tiebreak in her opener against Sofia Kenin before fighting back from the brink of defeat to oust Danielle Collins last time out.

Noskova, 19, emerged as a tricky third-round opponent with three top-10 wins under her belt, but Swiatek looked in no mood to be dragged into another dogfight as she broke in the sixth game and held to love in the next to take charge.

The 22-year-old barely let the intensity drop after taking the first set as she forced Melbourne Park debutant Noskova into uncomfortable positions in the second by working the angles and launching big forehands.

But the Czech held firm, responding with some explosive hitting of her own and breaking en route to levelling up the contest before heaping the pressure on the four-times major champion to take a 2-1 lead in the decider.

Swiatek looked to have composed herself during a brief pause in play as doctors attended to a sick supporter in the crowd and broke back, but Noskova did not relent and got her nose in front again to close out the match on serve and complete a huge upset. 

