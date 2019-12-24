Australian Open increases prize money for 2020 tournament

The Australian Open says prize money for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of next year will be increased by 13.6% to 71 million Australian dollars ($49.1 million).

Tournament organizers said in a statement Tuesday that the women’s and men’s singles winners will each receive A $4.12 million, or U.S. $2.85 million based on current exchange rates.

Prize money has increased 61.4% at the Australian Open over the last five years, generally in keeping with prize money increases at the other Grand Slam tournaments- the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, where this year’s championship at Flushing Meadows paid $57 million in prize money and $3.85 million to the singles winners.

The Australian Open begins January 20 at Melbourne Park.