Australian Open increases prize money for 2020 tournament

Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 26, 2019. Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tournament organizers said that the women’s and men’s singles winners will each receive A $4.12 million, or U.S. $2.85 million based on current exchange rates

The Australian Open says prize money for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of next year will be increased by 13.6% to 71 million Australian dollars ($49.1 million).

Tournament organizers said in a statement Tuesday that the women’s and men’s singles winners will each receive A $4.12 million, or U.S. $2.85 million based on current exchange rates.

Prize money has increased 61.4% at the Australian Open over the last five years, generally in keeping with prize money increases at the other Grand Slam tournaments- the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, where this year’s championship at Flushing Meadows paid $57 million in prize money and $3.85 million to the singles winners.

The Australian Open begins January 20 at Melbourne Park.

