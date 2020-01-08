ATP Cup | Nadal steers Spain into last eight

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-6(4), 6-4 to seal Spain’s spot in the final eight of the inaugural ATP Cup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile his long-time rival, World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, had an easier outing in Brisbane, strolling past Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 to stay undefeated in the new year and to ensure Serbia will travel to Sydney for the knockouts having won all three of its ties.

Nadal had to twice fight back from a break down against the Japanese World No. 72 in the opening set before winning the tiebreaker. The Spaniard broke his opponent’s serve to go up 5-4 in the second before holding serve for victory.

Argentina makes it

In a winner-takes-all tie between Argentina and Croatia, Guido Pella defeated Marin Cilic 7-6(1), 6-3 before Diego Schwartzman swept aside the challenge from Borna Coric to win 6-2, 6-2 and ensure the Latin Americans stay in Sydney.

Quarterfinal match-ups: Jan. 9: Britain v Australia, Argentina v Russia; Jan. 10: Serbia v Canada, Belgium v Spain.

The results: In Sydney: Group E: Poland bt Austria 2-1 [Kacper Zuk bt Dennis Novak 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3; Hubert Hurkacz bt Dominic Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5); Hurkacz & Lubasz Kubot lost to Oliver Marach & Jurgen Meltzer 6-7(3), 6-3, 11-9].

Argentina bt Croatia 3-0 [Guido Pella bt Marin Cilic 7-6(1), 6-3; Diego Schwartzman bt Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2; Maximo Gonzalez & Andre Molteni bt Ivan Dodig & Nikola Mektic 3-6, 6-3, (10-2)].

In Brisbane: Group A: Serbia bt Chile 2-1 [Dusan Lajovic bt Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 7-6(3); Novak Djokovic bt Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3; Viktor Troicki & Nikola Cacic lost to Nicolas Jarry & Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-6(2)].

South Africa bt France 2-1 [Lloyd Harris lost to Gilles Simon 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Kevin Anderson bt Benoit Paire 2-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5); Raven Klaasen & Ruan Roelofse bt Nicolas Mahut & Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-4]

In Perth: Group B: Spain bt Japan 3-0 [Roberto Bautista Agut v Go Soeda 6-2, 6-4; Rafael Nadal bt Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(4), 6-4; Nadal & Pablo Carreno Busta bt Ben Mclachlan & Soeda 7-6(5), 4-6, (10-6)].

Georgia bt Uruguay 2-1 [Aleksandre Metreveli bt Franco Roncadelli 6-2, 6-1; Nikoloz Basilashvili bt Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Aleksandre Bakshi & Alexsandre Metreveli lost to Pablo Cuevas & Ariel Behar 6-2, 6-2].