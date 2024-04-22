GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti triumph in Munich

April 22, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Doubles champions Yuki and Olivetti with coach Balachandran on Sunday..

Doubles champions Yuki and Olivetti with coach Balachandran on Sunday..

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti defeated wild card entrants Andreas Mies and Jan Lennard Struff 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in the doubles final of the €651,865 ATP tennis tournament in Munich on Sunday.

It was the first title of the season and second ATP doubles title for the 31-year-old Bhambri, who has won 40 titles in the professional circuit including 21 in doubles.

The champion team won €30,610 and 250 ATP points. The runners-up collected €16,380 and 150 points.

Yuki and Albano had beaten Monte Carlo Masters champions Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the first round. In winning the final, the Indo-French team, which had reached the semifinals of the Marrakech ATP event earlier, denied a double crown for Jan-Lennard Struff who won his maiden ATP singles title earlier in the day in front of home crowd.

