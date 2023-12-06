December 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUNE

Hiromasa Koyama of Japan knocked out top seed Ivan Iutkin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts in Pune on Wednesday.

Rethin Pranav, who had beaten Koyama in the final last week in Delhi, lost to his doubles partner Moise Kouame of France 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran continued fine run and defeated the champion of the Delhi event, Aishi Bisht, 7-5, 6-4.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Boys: Hiromasa Koyama (Jpn) bt Ivan Iutkin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Hitesh Chauhan 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Moise Kouame (Fra) bt Rethin Pranav 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Aarjun Pandit bt Juan Kim (Kor) 7-5, 6-3; Arnav Paparkar bt Dhiraj Reddy 6-3, 6-0; Kazuma Kimura (Jpn) bt Venkat Rishi Batlanki 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Bushan Haobam bt Jaden Tan (Ina) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Kriish Tyagi bt Daniil Stepanov 6-3, 6-4.

Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Aishi Bisht 7-5, 6-4; Yasmin Vavrova bt Snigdha Kanta 6-1, 6-3; Harshini Nagaraj bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 6-1; Ariana Gogulina bt Rishitha Basireddy 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(2); Laxmisiri Dandu bt Sreenidhi Balaji 6-7(4), 3-6, 6-4; Diya Ramesh bt Tejasvi Dabas 6-3, 7-6(3); Amodini Naik bt Sohini Mohanty 6-1, 6-4; Mandegar Farzami (Iri) bt Jannat Chiripal 6-3, 6-0.