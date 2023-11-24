November 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan battled for three hours and 16 minutes to put it across fifth seed Ryuki Matsuda of Japan 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament, organised by the MSLTA at the GA Ranade Centre on Friday.

The 29-year-old Ramkumar saved a set point in the tie-break to pocket the first set. In the decider, he did take a 4-1 lead but it became a tussle before Ramkumar won five points in a row to break serve and clinch the contest in the 12th game.

In the semifinals, Ramkumar will play second seed Louis Wessels of Germany who put out seventh seed S.D. Prajwal Dev in straight sets.

Qualifier Harison Adams beat top seed Evgeny Donskoy in straight sets to set up a semifinal against national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma, who eased past sixth seed Sidharth Rawat for the loss of six games.

Ramkumar made the doubles final as well in partnership with Purav Raja.

The results: Quarterfinals): Harrison Adams (USA) bt Evgeny Donskoy 6-3, 7-6(4); Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5; Louis Wessels (Ger) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles, semifinals: Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Ryuki Matsuda & Ryotaro Taguchi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-4; Harrison Adams (USA) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-5, 7-5.