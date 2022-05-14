Sport Bureau

Kriish Tyagi defeated Kasra Rahman 6-2, 7-5 in the boys semifinals of the ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament in Tehran.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Sarasota (USA), Sharmada Balu and Maria Kononova lost 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals to top seeds Yu-Chieh Hsieh and Chieh-Yu Hsu of Taipei.

ITF grade-3 juniors, Tehran: Boys singles (semifinals): Krish Tyagi bt Kasra Rahman (Iri) 6-2, 7-5; Quarterfinals: Kriish bt Ilyas Milad Fahim (Mar) 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-1; Danial Rakhmatullayev (Kaz) bt Yuvan Nandal 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4.