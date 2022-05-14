Tennis

Kriish Tyagi enters the final

Kriish Tyagi defeated Kasra Rahman 6-2, 7-5 in the boys semifinals of the ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament in Tehran.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Sarasota (USA), Sharmada Balu and Maria Kononova lost 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals to top seeds Yu-Chieh Hsieh and Chieh-Yu Hsu of Taipei.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Sarasota, USA: Doubles (semifinals): Yu-Chieh Hsieh & Chieh-Yu Hsu (Tpe) bt Maria Kononova (Rus) & Sharmada Balu 6-2, 6-1.

ITF grade-3 juniors, Tehran: Boys singles (semifinals): Krish Tyagi bt Kasra Rahman (Iri) 6-2, 7-5; Quarterfinals: Kriish bt Ilyas Milad Fahim (Mar) 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-1; Danial Rakhmatullayev (Kaz) bt Yuvan Nandal 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 7:18:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/article65414242.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY