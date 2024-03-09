GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ankita Raina, Ramkumar Ramanathan emerge Petroleum champions

March 09, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan, the champions of PSPB tennis in Delhi on Friday.

Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan, the champions of PSPB tennis in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita Raina of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Ramkumar Ramanathan of Indian Oil emerged the champions in the 42nd PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

With the whole tournament of team championship and individual events of singles and doubles packed in four days, the format had to be tweaked.

Thus, Ramkumar beat team mate Chirag Duhan 9-5 in the final for the men’s title. Ramkumar had earlier beaten Vishnu Vardhan and Rithvik Bollipalli on way to the final.

Ankita beat Riya Bhatia of Indian Oil 9-5 in the women’s final. Incidentally, Ankita had beaten Riya in straight sets in a thriller during the team championship. Ankita had beaten Prarthana Thombare in the semifinlas, while Riya Bhatia had beaten Riya Sachdeva.

The men’s doubles title was won by Vishnu Vardhan and Rithvik who beat Ramkumar and Chirag in the final.

Rajkumar Dubey won the veterans title for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and joined with Monish Sharma to clinch the doubles title as well. BPCL had earlier won the team title as well.

Riya Sachdeva was presented the ‘’most promising player’’ award.

The Chairman and Managing Director of the host, Engineers India Limited (EIL), Vartika Shukla, presented the trophies.

