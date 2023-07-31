HamberMenu
Ankita Raina makes WTA main draw in Prague

July 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Ankita Raina was blanked by Dayana Yastrenska of Ukraine in the second and final qualifying round of the $259,303 WTA tennis tournament in Prague, Czech Republic. However, she made the main draw as a lucky loser and will play former world No.16 Barbora Strycova.

The results:

$2,178,980 ATP, Washington DC, USA

Qualifying singles (first round): Bruno Kuzuhara (USA) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-4, 6-2.

Qualifying doubles (second and final round): Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-5, 4-6, [10-6]; First round: Anirudh & Vijay Sundar bt Radu Albot (Mda) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-4, 6-7(4), [11-9].

$259,303 WTA, Prague, Czech Republic

Qualifying singles (secoond and final round): Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-0; First round: Ankita bt Amelie Smekalova (Cze) 6-3, 6-2.

