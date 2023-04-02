HamberMenu
Ankita Raina beaten in final in Jakarta

April 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Fourth seed Ankita Raina was unable to capitalise on a strong start and was beaten 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 by Zhuoxuan Bai of China in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has had a fine run in the first quarter of the season, making two finals apart from a semifinal, in eight tournaments. She had made the final of the $40,000 event in Bengaluru, and the semifinal of a similar event earlier in Pune.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Jakarta, Indonesia: Final: Zhuoxuan Bai (Chn) bt Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

