Ankita in doubles semifinals

Ankita Raina and Mona Barthel of Germany beat Sophie Chang and Sophia Wittle of the USA 7-5, 6-2 to reach the doubles semifinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament here on Thursday.

The results: Doubles (quarterfinals): $115,000 WTA, Concord: Mona Barthel (Ger) & Ankita Raina bt Sophie Chang & Sophia Whittle (US) 7-5, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Parnu (Estonia): Magali Kempen (Bel) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Melanie Klaffner & Sinja Kraus (Aut) 6-1, 6-1; Oleksandra Olynykova (Cro) & Sowjanya Bavisetti w/o Julia Avdeeva & Ekaterina Kazionova (Rus).

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir (Tunisia): Mariana Drazic (Cro) & Sara Lanca (Por) bt Shria Atturu (US) & Smriti Bhasin 6-2, 7-6(2).


