GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andy Murray to miss Monte Carlo and Munich tournaments because of ankle injury

The Monte Carlo Masters begins April 7, and the BMW Open in Munich is the following week.

March 29, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - London

AP
A file photo of Andy Murray.

A file photo of Andy Murray. | Photo Credit: AP

Andy Murray still has no timetable to return from an ankle injury as the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team confirmed on Friday that he'll miss upcoming clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich.

The 36-year-old Murray tore ligaments in his left ankle on Sunday during a match at the Miami Open and announced the next day that he'd be sidelined “for an extended period.” “At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team,” Friday's statement from his management team read.

“Obviously this is very disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible.” The former world No. 1 rolled his ankle on an approach to the net late in the third set against Tomas Machac. Murray finished the match, losing 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The Monte Carlo Masters begins April 7, and the BMW Open in Munich is the following week.

Murray, who has said he's unlikely to play past this summer, has been holding out hope of competing for Britain again in the Paris Olympics. (AP) AM AM AM

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.