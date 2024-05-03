GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open due to injury

World number three Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open due to arm injury, impacting his claycourt season

May 03, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, on May 1, 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

World number three Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Italian Open as he continues to recover from an arm injury, the twice Grand Slam champion said on May 3.

Having successfully defended his Indian Wells title in March and reached the Miami Open quarter-finals, Alcaraz injured his right forearm during a practice session in Monaco and he continues to struggle with the problem that has derailed the start of his claycourt season.

The 20-year-old Spaniard's bid to become the first player to win three straight Madrid Open titles also failed as he suffered a 4-6 6-3 6-2 loss to Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on May 1.

"I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm," Alcaraz posted on social media platform X. "Today I did some.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain free. I am very sorry, I will see you next year."

The Italian Open, an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour Masters 1000 event, runs from May 8-19.

