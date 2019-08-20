AITA’s dialogue with ITF postponed

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has postponed the tele conference with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the security agency in Pakistan to Tuesday.

The telephonic interaction between the parties was scheduled for Monday evening (Indian time).

Hironmoy Chatterjee, secretary-general AITA, had reached the association headquarters here from his base in Kolkata for the conference. Indian Davis Cup team captain Mahesh Bhupathi was also scheduled to join the tele conference to find answers to the concerns of the players.

While ITF had insisted that security arrangements were satisfactory for the tie scheduled on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad, the AITA had listed a number of reasons including the worsening political situation between the two countries as good enough reasons for ITF to shift the venue or postpone the tie, on its own, rather than wait for India to make such requests.