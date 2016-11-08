Tennis

Rampuria shocks Dahiya

Local lad Rohit Rampuria shocked ATP-ranked player Jatin Dahiya 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals in the seventh leg of the Asian Tennis Tour at the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) courts, Salt Lake, here on Monday.

Dahiya, who drew parity by winning the one-sided second set, led 4-3 in the decider before Rampuria fought back to clinch the set and the match.

In another upset of the day, Nitin Kumar Sinha beat fourth-seeded Suraj Prabodh 6-1, 6-3 to enter the last eight.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Vishnu Vardhan bt Alok Goel 6-2, 6-1; V.M. Ranjeet bt Abhinanshu Borthakur 6-2, 6-2; Parikshit Somani bt Bhavesh Gour 6-4, 7-6(1); Rohit Rampuria bt Jatin Dahiya 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Jagmeet Singh bt Raghavendra Subramanya 6-2, 6-3; Ishaque Eqbal bt Sanil Jagtiani 6-3, 6-1; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Suraj Prabodh 6-1, 6-3; Saurav Sukul bt Ravishankar Sathiyaraj 6-3, 6-1. — Special Correspondent

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 7:48:30 PM

