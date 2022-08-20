Ankita Raina makes the final in Britain

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Fifth seed Ankita Raina scored a memorable 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-0 victory over Haruka Kaji of Japan in three hours and five minutes in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at Aldershot, Great Britain, on Saturday. In the final, Ankita will play eighth seed Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost 6-1, 6-7(2), [10-7] in the doubles semifinals to Treat Huey and John-Patrick Smith in the $159,360 Challenger in Vancouver. The Indian pair collected 45 ATP points and $3,240.

In the ITF men’s event in Jakarta, Sasikumar Mukund set up a title clash against second seed Shintaro Imai of Japan. Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar won the doubles title.

In the $!5,000 iTF women’s event in Tunisia, eighth seed Jennifer Luikham will play the final against third seed Saki Imamura of Japan.

The results: $159,360 Challenger, Vancouver: Doubles (semifinals): Treat Huey (Phi) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni 6-1, 6-7(2), [10-7].

$25,000 ITF women, Aldershot: Semifinals: Ankita Raina bt Haruka Kaji (Jpn) 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Semifinals: Jennifer Luikham bt Anastasia Iamachkine (Per) 7-6(0), 3-6, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia:Doubles (semifinals): Robin Bertrand & Cyril Vandermeersch (Fra) bt Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Ourense, Spain: Doubles (semifinals): Maria Mateas (USA) & Arantxa Rus (Ned) bt Alexandra Osborne (Aus) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta: Semifinals: Sasikumar Mukund bt Yuki Mochizuki (Fin) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Doubles (final): Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar bt Issei Okamura & Kento Takeuchi (Jpn) 7-6(3), 7-6(4).

$15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico: Quarterfinals: Jorge Brian Panta (Per) bt Aditya Vishal Balsekar 6-0, 7-5.