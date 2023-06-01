HamberMenu
Delhi team for Indian Open Crossminton

NEW DELHI

June 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Delhi will field a 13-member team in different age-groups in the fifth Indian Open crossminton championship to be staged at the Gaurs International School, Greater Noida, from June 2 to 4.

The tournament will feature under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 age-groups apart from open and over-40 events.

Crossminton combines elements of badminton, squash and tennis, but played without a net.

The team:

Kashif Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Mohammad Rashid, Namit Agarwal, Divyansh Sharma, Dhawal Patel, Shubham Saxena, Aaban Jamal, M. Udai, Nazneen Jamal, Sabiha Akhter, Afreen Jamal and Zoya Sikandar.

