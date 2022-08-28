State athletics youth meet from today
Special Correspondent
TENHIPALAM
The State youth athletics championship opens at the Calicut University Stadium here on Monday. The Kerala team for the National youth meet, to be held at Bhopal from September 17 to 19, will be selected from this meet.
The meet concludes on Tuesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.