Sports fraternity in shock and disbelief over Sushil Kumar’s arrest

Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar’s arrest in a murder case on Sunday left the sports fraternity of the country in shock and disbelief.

Loss of words

Many of them did not know how to react to the news involving one of the biggest icons of Indian sports. Others were at a loss of words. Several of them did not want to come on record as they felt it was too early for them to react.

Olympian and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Kartar Singh was sad. “I cannot say anything on this,” said Kartar.

Boxer Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal alongside Sushil in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, did not prefer to react to the development at this point in time.

International wrestler Kripa Shankar Patel, an Arjuna award winner, was shocked. “I cannot believe this. I have trained with Sushil for a long time in different camps and can say that he cannot kill anyone. Maybe it is an accident. The law should take its own course and the victim should get justice,” said Patel.

PTI adds

Seasoned table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal, who is gearing up for his fourth Olympic appearance, said, “If this has actually happened, it is unfortunate and reflects badly on Indian sport, not just wrestling,” Sharath said.

“He is one of the best athletes we have had. People look up to him.”

Unfortunate

Former hockey captain Ajitpal Singh, who was an Indian Olympic Association observer at the 2008 Olympics, said he still could not understand what exactly went wrong with the “polite” man.

“...it is very shameful and unfortunate. Being a role model Sushil should have led by example and never indulged in such a brawl. He has got everything in life, the sport gave him everything, money, fame,” said Ajitpal.