HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sindhu cruises to semis, Srikanth bows out of Madrid Spain Masters

Sindhu got the better of world no. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 21-17 to reach her first semifinal of the year

March 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Madrid

PTI
File photo of India’s P.V. Sindhu.

File photo of India’s P.V. Sindhu. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY R.V.

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu cruised to the semifinals even as compatriot Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Madrid Spain Masters in Madrid on March 31.

Sindhu got the better of world no. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 21-17 to reach her first semifinal of the year.

Srikanth, on the other hand, lost to top seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21 15-21 in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Sindhu, who is seeded second, has been struggling to find her feet since returning from a long injury lay off.

The 27-year-old has slipped out of the top 10 in the world rankings and until now hadn't been able to cross the second round in the last few tournaments in 2023.

After a sedate start to the match, the former world champion completely dominated the second half of the play to take first game comfortably.

Sindhu was, however, trailing for most part of the second game. But she made an impressive comeback fighting from 6-12 to registering a straight game win.

The lone Indian left in the Super 300 tournament, Sindhu will clash with the unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a place in the final.

Earlier the fifth seeded Srikanth, a former world number one, showed flashes of brilliance but the inconsistency, that has plagued him all season, once again marked the end of him.

It was Srikanth's third loss to the Japanese shuttler.

Related Topics

badminton / Olympics / Spain

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.