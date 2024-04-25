April 25, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Olympians Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will try to win the last Olympic quota in men’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha from Friday.

The qualification, featuring more than 140 shooters, will be spread over three days and the top six will make the final. Sheeraz Sheikh will be the third member of the Indian men’s team.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Areeba Khan will try to win the second Olympic quota in a strong field of 70-odd shooters.

Indian skeet had earlier won two Olympic quota for Paris through Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Raiza Dhillon.

India has so far won 20 of the maximum possible 24 Olympic quota for Paris. The trap shooters had managed to win only two of the four quota places. The rifle and pistol shooters had swept all possible 16 Olympic quota.