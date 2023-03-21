HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharath to represent PSBB in team event of senior Nationals 

March 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

K. Keerthivasan

JAMMU

India’s star paddler Sharath Kamal arrived in Jammu on Wednesday and immediately reached the playing venue to get ready and compete in the team event of the Senior National and inter-state table tennis championships, where he will be representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB). Speaking to The Hindu, the 40-year-old said: “I’ve been struggling with a back and calf spasm prior to WTT Star Contender in Goa, and have been in rehab for a while. As a result, I couldn’t do well in Goa and Singapore Smash events. I thought I should play here to check how my body reacts to the rigours of the team event Even now the Doctor said ‘Sharath please be aware of your body’”. Sharath was not willing to talk about his singles event. “At the moment my entry is there,” said the reigning Commonwealth Games singles champion. Sharath said his immediate focus will be the World individual championships in Durban, South Africa in May (May 20 to 28) and the Asian Games in September. “I hope we do well in both and especially the Asian Games, we hope to equal or better our 2018 Games performance (India won two bronze medals, in men’s team and mixed doubles (Sharath & Manika Batra).

Related Topics

table tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.