Sanjita Chanu to receive 2018 Arjuna

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold-winning weightlifter K. Sanjita Chanu, who was recently exonerated of doping charges, will receive the Arjuna Award for 2018, said Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) secretary Sahdev Yadav on Thursday.

Sahdev informed Sanjita, who fought an over two-and-a-half-year battle to see her name being cleared of doping charges by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) earlier this month, about the development on Wednesday night.

Sanjita had moved the Delhi High Court after being ignored for the Arjuna in 2017. After she was provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, the court, in its final order on August 30, 2018, directed the Arjuna Award Selection Committee to consider Sanjita’s nomination “uninfluenced” by the doping charges.

“If the Selection Committee is of the view that the petitioner is entitled to Arjuna Award 2018, the decision shall be kept in a sealed cover and her name shall be disclosed only if the petitioner is absolved of the charges of doping…,” the order said.

Following Sanjita’s exoneration, the IWLF reminded the Sports Ministry about the court order. “After going through relevant documents the Ministry confirmed that Sanjita would get the Arjuna award for 2018,” sahdev told The Hindu.

Seeks SAI’s help

Celebrating the moment, Sanjita — a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 2014 and 2018 — sought some help from the Government for her training.