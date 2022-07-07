Sanjana too good for Soraisam

CHENNAI: Sanjana of Delhi defeated Soraisam Sonia Devi (Karnataka) 5-0 in the women’s 45-48kg category of the National youth boxing championships here on Thursday.

The results:

Women (minimum weight 45kg-48kg): Teyjosini (Ben) bt Sujuma Boro (Asm) RSC, round one; Priya (HP) bt Aper (AR) 5-0; Sanjana (Del) bt Soraisam Sonia Devi (Kar) 5-0; Askhata Rathod (Goa) lost to Rat Rani (Bih) 0-5.

Light-fly (48kg-50kg): Shikha Negi (Chd) lost to Kusum (UP) 0-5; V.P. Theja (Ker) lost to Rudha Rathod (Goa) RSC, round two; Riya Soni (Cht) lost to Simran Verma (Mah) RSC, round three.