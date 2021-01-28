SAI’s NCOE development project approved

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has got ₹100 crore approved for the development of National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) across the country, during its governing body meeting held here on Wednesday.
The project includes construction of hostels in Bengaluru and at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, apart from creation and upgradation of various facilities.
The SAI would also be outsourcing the management of hostels, mess and kitchen to expert agencies at various SAI centres to improve the overall standard. The start would be made with the newly built hostel at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range and the one at the Nehru Stadium.
International medal winners and Dronacharya award winners would be appointed as coaches on contract or deputation.
“Our sports persons are our national pride,” said the Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, about hiring top athletes and expert coaches for the National Centres of Excellence.
Quite significantly, the SAI would also attempt to have top-class educational facilities at its centres, on a public/private partnership.
There would be emphasis on sports science, leading to procurement of physiotherapy equipments and hiring of physiotherapists and doctors for the centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath