Tennis tournament to celebrate Women’s Day

March 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) will organise a tennis tournament for women and girls in the under-12 and 16 age groups to celebrate the Women’s Day on March 10.

It will be a one-day event and matches will have a simple super tie-break format. Matches are scheduled to be played from 10 a.m. on the clay courts of the Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate.

Coach Chandra Bhushan will be the tournament director and Kulwant Singh, the referee.

