Rutuja, Karman in pre-quarterfinals

Sports Bureau

Chiang Rai (Thailand)

Rutuja Bhosale beat Natsuho Arakawa of Japan 6-2, 7-6(4) in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Karman Kaur Thandi also made the second round, while Riya Bhatia went down fighting in three sets to the second seed Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand.

The results:

€90,280 Challenger, Prostejov, Czech Republic: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Vitaly Sachko (Ukr) 7-5, 6-3; Sriram Balaji & Arjun Kadhe bt Fabian Fallert (Ger) & Luis David Martinez (Ven) 6-3, 6-4.

€67,960 Challenger, Poznan, Poland: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Georgii Kravchenko (Ukr) & Filip Peliwo (Pol) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand (first round): Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-0 (retired); Dayne Kelly (Aus) bt Faisal Qamar 6-1, 6-0; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Tha) & Rubin Statham (Nzl) bt Shashank Theertha & Faisal Qamar 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

$25,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai (first round): Rutuja Bhosale bt Natsuho Arakawa (Jpn) 6-2, 7-6(4); Karman Kaur Thandi bt Tamachan Momkoonthod (Tha) 6-2, 6-1; Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Riya Bhatia 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Akiko Omae (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Humera Baharmus & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 6-4; Anastasiia Poplavska (Ukr) & Anastasia Sukhotina (Rus) bt Zoe Hives (Rus) & Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-2; Haruna Arakawa & Natsuho Arakawa (Jpn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) 6-2, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam (first round): Suraj Prabodh bt Rishi Reddy 6-7(9), 4-2 (retired); Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) bt Nishant Dabas 6-1, 6-0; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rishi Reddy & Dhakshineswar Suresh bt S.D. Prajwal Dev & Seita Watanabe (Jpn) 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia (first round): Abedallah Shelbayh (Jor) bt Shivank Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Kristina Milenkovic (Sui) & Mao Mushika (Jpn) 6-2, 1-6, [10-5]; Kristina Paskauskas (GBr) & Wei Sijia (Chn) bt Bala Gayathri & Kashmira Manohar 6-1, 6-1; Chiara Girelli (Ita) & Mia Mack (Ger) bt Helena Narmont (Est) & Kaaviya Balasubramanian 6-1, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia, second round: Jia-Jing Lu (Chn) bt Zeel Desai 7-5, 7-6(5).

$15,000 ITF women, Rancho Santa Fe, USA: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Tha) & Ya Yi Yang (Tpe) bt Ayanna Shah (USA) & Amani Shah 6-1, 6-2.