Asian Cycling Sport
Ronaldo pedals to silver
Ronaldo Singh won the silver medal in the men’s sprint event on the concluding day of the Asian cycling championship at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome on Wednesday. Ronaldo had earlier won bronze in the 1-kilometre time trial and the team sprint.
Birjit Yumnam won bronze in the junior 15km points race, missing the silver by one point.
In the 10-kilometre women’s scratch race, Chayanika Gogoi won bronze.
India was seventh in the seniors section, with four silver and 13 bronze medals. Japan topped with 15 gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.
In the junior section, India was fifth with two gold, six silver and 15 bronze medals.
In the para events, India was third behind Thailand and Japan with two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.
