Sport

Rijiju to hold online meet with state ministers

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold discussions with sports ministers of all states and union territories from July 14 to figure a way forward as sporting activities begin to resume amid the gradual lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The two-day online meeting will review the action taken during the pandemic, and discuss resumption of sporting activities at the state level along with identification of budding talent through competitions at block and district levels.

“The country is in the second phase of unlock now and it is important to have a dialogue with the states to align the way forward for sports and youth related activities,” Rijiju said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 9:10:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/rijiju-to-hold-online-meet-with-state-ministers/article32059524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY