Rijiju to hold online meet with state ministers

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold discussions with sports ministers of all states and union territories from July 14 to figure a way forward as sporting activities begin to resume amid the gradual lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The two-day online meeting will review the action taken during the pandemic, and discuss resumption of sporting activities at the state level along with identification of budding talent through competitions at block and district levels.

“The country is in the second phase of unlock now and it is important to have a dialogue with the states to align the way forward for sports and youth related activities,” Rijiju said in a statement.