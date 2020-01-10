Ridhima in sole lead

Ridhima Dilawari moved into sole lead after the second round of the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2020 at the Poona Club Golf Course here on Thursday.

Ridhima, who shared the first-round lead with amateur Pranavi Urs (70, 73), shot 71 to aggregate one-under 141.

Ridhima is now two shots clear of Pranavi and Amandeep Drall, whose second round 70 was the only sub-par round of the day.

Vani Kapoor moved up with one-over 72 and at 147 for two rounds, is now tied fourth alongside Afshan Fatima (73, 74).

Diksha Dagar (72, 77) and Saaniya Sharma (73, 76) are tied-sixth, while Jyotsana Singh (77, 74), Sonam Chugh (76, 75), Mehar Atwal (76, 75) and Neha Tripathi (74, 77) are tied-eighth at 151 each.