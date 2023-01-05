HamberMenu
Record-setting Harjinder Kaur lifts the women’s 71kg gold

January 05, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - NAGERCOIL:

K. Keerthivasan
Harjinder on her way to a new mark in 71kg clean and jerk.

Harjinder on her way to a new mark in 71kg clean and jerk. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Punjab’s Harjinder Kaur, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, created a new record in clean & jerk (123kg) for a total of 214 kg to bag the senior women’s 71kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Wednesday.

Harjinder wasn’t in her element in snatch as she just about managed to lift her best (91kg) in the second attempt. In clean & jerk, she appeared relaxed clearing (115kg) in the first attempt, 120 in the second, and 123 in the third. With the last lift, she broke the record (122) set by Mizoram’s Lalchhanhimi three years ago in the Kolkata Nationals.

“I am not very happy. I like snatch but I don’t know why I am not able to give my best in competition,” said Harjinder.

The results:

71kg: Women: Senior: 1. Harjinder Kaur (Pun) 91, 123, 214; 2. Amandeep Kaur (AIPSCB) 88, 113, 201; 3. Meena Kumari Pawar (Pun) 83, 112, 195. Junior: 1. Navdeep Kaur (Pun) 80, 114, 194; 2. Srasthi (UP) 84, 109, 193; 3. M. Lekhamaal YA (TN) 74, 102, 176. Youth: 1. Chelsi (Del) 74, 96, 170; 2. R. Harini (Pon) 74, 92, 166; 3. Srishti Yadav (73, 91, 164).

89kg: Men: Senior: 1. Amarajit Guru (RSPB) 146, 176, 322; 2. Marush PS (SSCB) 142, 173, 315; 3. Gourav (AIPSCB) 140, 275, 315. Junior: 1. Abhay Yadav (UP) 141, 171, 312; 2. Prince Malik (J&K) 147, 164, 311; 3. S. K. Lal Basheer (AP) 140, 166, 300. Youth: 1. Sandhya More (Mah) 131, 156, 297; 2. G. Krishna (AP) 115, 150, 265; 3. Visvajeet Singh (Pun) 124, 128, 262.

