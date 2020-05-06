Real Kashmir coach and family to return home on Thursday

Stranded in Srinagar for more than a month due to the national lockdown, Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson and his family will finally return to Scotland on Thursday, ending an anxious wait to attend to his sick mother.

Robertson, his wife Kim, son Mason, who plays for the club, and three support staff reached Jammu on Wednesday by an official bus of RKFC, which left Srinagar early in the morning. They will fly back home in a British Airways flight from Amritsar on Thursday.

With his mother undergoing chemotherapy in Aberdeen, Robertson and his family became anxious after international flights were suspended due to the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been waiting for the state permit to travel to Amritsar and they got it on Tuesday.

“The British High Commission gave them the permit yesterday and so they left Srinagar at 5 a.m. in our club bus which reached Jammu at 1pm today,” RKFC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo told PTI from Srinagar.

Four other foreign players, all from Africa, including skipper Loveday Enyinnaya are still stuck in Chattoo’s hotel.