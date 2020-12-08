Reached the top with a single kidney: Anju

In a stunning revelation, former long jumper says she had many limitations

Olympian Anju Bobby George, who secured a historic long jump bronze at the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris, said on Monday that she achieved success and reached the top with a single kidney.

In a tweet, Anju said she had many limitations, including being allergic to even a painkiller, but still made it.

“Believe it or not, I’m one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg...Many limitations..still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent,” Anju tweeted.

Responding to her tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said she brought laurels to India through her hard work, grit and determination.

“Anju, it’s your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!” the Minister said in his response to her tweet.

The Athletics Federation of India said as India’s only medallist at the IAAF World Championships (Paris, 2003), a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005) and a remarkably consistent performer throughout her wonderful career, Anju is among the country’s most inspirational track and field stars.