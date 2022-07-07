Rayalaseema Kings beats Coastal Riders

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rayalaseema Kings recorded a 28-run win over Coastal Riders in the Shriram Group Andhra Premier League T20 cricket championship at the Dr. YSR-ACA-VDCA Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Kings made 157 for seven with Abhishek M. Reddy (78, 52b, 12x4) being the top-scorer. He was later named player-of-the-match. In reply, Riders finished at 127 in 18.1 overs with M. Lekaz Reddy (44, 33b) being the main scorer. Pacer Girinath Reddy took three wickets.

Late on Wednesday, Uttarandhra Lions recorded a five-wicket win over Rayalaseema Kings.

The scores:

Rayalaseema Kings 155/ 7 in 20 overs (Abhishek M. Reddy 78, M. Harishankar Reddy 3/27) bt Coastal Riders 127 in 18.1 overs (M. Lekaz Reddy 44, P. Girinath Reddy 3/15).

Special awards: R Cycles Super Striker: M. Lekaz Reddy (Riders); Honey Group Super Sixes: Manyala Praneeth (Riders); Shriram Super Saver: P. Girinath Reddy (Kings); TCM Catch of the Match: B. Munish Varma (Riders); Axis Bank player-of-the-match: Abhishek M. Reddy (Kings).

On Wednesday: Rayalaseema Kings 99/7 in 13 overs (Abhishek M. Reddy 30) lost to Uttarandhra Lions 100/5 in 12 overs (Gulfam Saleh 30).

Special awards: R Cycles Super striker: Abhishek M. Reddy (Kings); Honey Group Super Sixes: G. Rohit (Lions); Shriram Super Saver: Shoib Khan (Lions); TCM catch-of-the-match, Axis Bank player-of-the-match: Gulfam Saleh (Lions).