  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Ghana takes lead after Kudus brace

Rakesh Rao presented FICCI award for sports journalism

November 28, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Memorable day: Rakesh Rao receiving the Special Recognition Award for contribution to Sports Journalism from FICCI’s Deputy Secretary General Manab Majumdar.

Memorable day: Rakesh Rao receiving the Special Recognition Award for contribution to Sports Journalism from FICCI’s Deputy Secretary General Manab Majumdar. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Rakesh Rao, a Delhi-based Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu was presented the Special Recognition Award, for his contribution to Sports Journalism, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Federation House here.

In over three and a half decades, Rakesh has covered a wide range of global and national events. The FICCI, in particular, acknowledged his quality coverage in cricket, chess, golf, table tennis and badminton.

The loudest cheers of the evening to mark FICCI’s National Sports Award were reserved for former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The list of awardees included, shoooter Avani Lekhara (Sportsperson of the year - para), Shrey Kandian (Sportsperson of the year - Special), R.B. Ramesh (Best coach - male, chess) and Nonita Lal Qureshi (Best coach, female, golf).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.