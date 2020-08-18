Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna | Mariyappan excited about nomination

Rio Paralympic Games gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu is excited to be nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, but is not resting on his laurels.
Working hard
The high jumper said he is working hard to repeat his performance in Tokyo next year.
“Due to COVID-19, I am not training every day. I do cycling and gym at home and three to four days a week, I go to the Air Force ground in Bengaluru and train with my coach Satyanarayana.
“With my training — the coach is giving me a heavy workload — I am confident of retaining the gold,” Mariyappan, who hails from Periya Vadagampatti village in Salem, told The Hindu on Tuesday.
It has not been all smooth sailing, however.
There have been doubts raised over his qualification for the Khel Ratna in some quarters because of a 2017 case in the Madras High Court concerning the death of a youth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath