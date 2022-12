Zuccarelli wins the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy

December 04, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Zuccarelli piloted by P. Trevor won the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Dec. 4) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. D.T. Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. A.S. Narielwala.

1. A. HOYT PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 6-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46: SANDMAN (Vishal Bunde) 1, Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 2, Tasman (Mustakim) 3 and Periwinkle (Nazil) 4. 1-1/2, Snk and 2-1/2. 1m 26. 04s. ₹29 (w), 10, 19 and 23 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 173, Q: 113, Tanala: 1,668 and 794. Favourite: Speculator. Owner: Mr. Peter Deubet. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawalla.

2. SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (DIV. I) (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: AHEAD OF MY TIME (P. Trevor) 1, Lord Vader (Bhawani) 2, Spring Grove (P. Shinde) 3 and Pepper (P. Vinod) 4. 1, 2-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 11. 24s. ₹15 (w), 11, 26 and 23 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 129, Q: 112, Tanala: 618 and 260. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

3. SIR RAHIMTOOLA CHINOY TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: KAMARIA (Neeraj) 1, Chamonix (C. Umesh) 2, Summer Night (Ranjane) 3 and Presidential (P. Trevor) 4. 3, 3 and Hd. 1m 54. 60s. ₹93 (w), 26 and 20 (p). SHP: 55, FP: 596, Q: 236, Tanala: 6,264. Favourite: Exemplify. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

4. SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MAGILETO (Bhawani) 1, Northern Singer (P. Dhebe) 2, Lord And Master (P. Trevor) 3 and San Salvatore (Nazil) 4. 3, Shd and 1. 1m 12. 12s. ₹27 (w), 12, 82 and 12 (p). SHP: 319. FP: 1,263, Q: 874, Tanala: 1,874 and 377. Favourite: Lord And Master. Owners: Mr. Solomon F. Sopher, Miss Jessy D’Cunha, Miss Veera D’ Souza, Mr. Ashok Ranpise & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

5. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MY TREASURE (Yash Narredu) 1, Dragonlord (Kirtish) 2, Kirkines (Neeraj) 3 and Galloping Glory (V. Bunde) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 6. 1m 53.13s. ₹63 (w), 17, 26 and 18 (p). SHP: 69, FP: 343, Q: 235, Tanala: 1,234 and 699. Favourite: Kirkines. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Mark Saldanha & Mr. Sultan SIngh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Note: In this race Ladida (Bhawani up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

6. A.C. ARDESHIR TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o & over: ZUCCARELLI (P. Trevor) 1, Northern Lights (C. Umesh) 2, Flying Visit (Neeraj) 3 and Taimur (Bhawani) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and 5-1/2. 1m 36. 75s. ₹11 (w), 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 18, FP: 20, Q: 18, Tanala: 36 and 14. Favourite: Zuccarelli. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. A.S. Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. IBRAHIM A. RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: MOONSHOT (N.S. Parmar) 1, Indian Crown (C. Umesh) 2, Charlie (V. Jodha) 3 and Campaign (Srinath) 4. Not run: Fortune Teller. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 12. 29s. ₹71 (w), 32, 15 and 24 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 662, Q: 245, Tanala: 5,556 and 2,381. Favourite: Silver Bells. Owners: Mr. Vijayb B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. K. Jadhav.

8. V.R. MENON PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30: SENTINEL (Bhawani) 1, Spirit Bay (Saba) 2, Tarzan (Nazil) 3 and Nord (Peter) 4. Nk, Hd and 3. 1m 00.40s. ₹88 (w), 28, 19 and 28 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 551, Q: 230, Tanala: 3,764 and 1,613. Favourite: Nord. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Note: In this race Champers On Ice (P. Vinod astride) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹13, 263 (34 tkts.), 30%: 698 (277 tkts.).

Treble (i): 903 (23 tkts.), (ii): 612 (56 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 26, 940 (3 tkts.), 30%: 3,464 (10 tkts.).