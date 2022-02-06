Zuccarelli wins Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby

Trainer Pesi Shroff's second favourite ward Zuccarelli, piloted by P. Trevor won the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr. 1), the grand attraction of the races here on Sunday (Feb. 6).

The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala & A.S. Nareilwala. Trainer P. Shroff saddled three winners on the day.

Trevor comfortably kept this son of Western Aristocrat-Circle Of Bliss bred at Nanoli Stud in eighth position behind the stablemate universal choice Miracle throughout the race till the bend. As the field entered the home stretch Zuccarelli cruised ahead to take charge in the straight and staved off a strong challenge from A Star Is Born to win this prestigious event by a fair margin. Jockey Trevor tasted the first Indian Derby success of his career. The disappointment of the day was Miracle, when asked by Chouhan into the straight, appeared to run out of gas and ended fourth.

1. PLAY.RWITC.COM MILLION (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: SKYFALL (Neeraj) 1, Columbian (Kirtish) 2, Spring Grove (Parmar) 3 and Dilbar (Kavriaj) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2, Snk. 57. 52s. ₹34 (w), 15 and 12 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 54, Q: 23, Tanala: 169 and 91. Favourite: Columbian. Owners: Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

2. BREEDERS' PRODUCE STAKES (Gr. 3), (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: SUPERNATURAL (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Last Wish (Antony Raj) 2, Shabelle (Akshay Kumar) 3 and O Hansini (P. Dhebe) 4. 3-1/2, 2-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 23. 65s. ₹12 (w), 11 and 34 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 66, Q: 51, Tanala: 82 and 24. Favourite: Supernatural. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud And Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. SIR HOMI MEHTA MILLION (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y- o only: KING’S BEST (T.S. Jodha) 1, Fortunate Son (Parmar) 2, Hooves Of Thunder (Neeraj) 3 and Sadler's Legacy (Yash Narredu) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m 37. 63s. ₹125 (w), 45 and 18 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 693, Q: 353, Tanala: 3,192 and 1,563. Favourite: Chat. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Prakash Babu, M/s. Kishore M. Dingra, Vishwajeet Sood & Altaf Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. RUSI PATEL TROPHY (Gr. 3), (1,600m), (Terms), 4-y-o & over: GIANT STAR (Neeraj) 1, Cosmic Ray (Suraj Narredu) 2, Grand Accord (Bhawani) 3 and Flying Visit (Antony Raj) 4. 1/2, 3 and lnk. 1m 35. 73s. ₹32 (w), 11, 10 and 62 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 87, Q: 31, Tanala: 676 and 1,343. Favourite: Cosmic Ray. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, M/s. Mark Saldanha, Vivek S. Jain, Faisal F. Qurreshi & Khushroo R. Battiwala. Trainer: M. Narredu.

5. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA ECLIPSE STAKES OF INDIA (Gr. 2), (2,000m), (Terms), 4-y-o & over: JULIETTE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Forest Flame (Suraj Narredu) 2, Alluring Silver (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Caprisca (Dashrath) 4. 4-1/2, 3-1/4 and 1. 2m 0.80s. ₹16 (w), 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 36, Q: 14, Tanala: 36 and 16. Favourite: Juliette. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

6. B.K. RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: EMPEROR RODERIC (C. Umesh) 1, Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 2, Snowfall (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Liberation (Bhawani) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and 6-3/4. 1m 11. 10s. ₹30 (w), 15 and 26 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 155, Q: 131, Tanala: 203 and 68. Favourite: Snowfall. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. S. R. Sanas. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA INDIAN DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,400m), (Terms), Indian Horses, 4-y-o only:

ZUCCARELLI (Western Aristocrat -- Circle Of Bliss) (P. Trevor) 1,

A Star Is Born (Roderic O' Connor-Angel Dust) (Suraj Narredu) 2,

Chopin (Ampere-Northern Melody) (Neeraj) 3 and

Miracle (Multidimensional-Khalila) (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and 6-3/4. 2m 29. 29s. ₹31 (w), 13, 12 and 30 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 129, Q: 79, Tanala: 702 and 528.

Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala & A.S.Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. GATEWAY OF INDIA MILLION (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: THE AWAKENING (Yash Narredu) 1, Superleggera (Suraj Narredu) 2, Kinnara (P.Trevor) 3 and Pure (Parmar) 4. Lnk, lnk and 3/4. 1m 23. 44s. ₹61 (w), 18, 11 and 18 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 171, Q: 79, Tanala: 551 and 271. Favourite: Superleggera. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud And Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Prashant S. Deshpande & Achuthan Siddharth. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹ 4,003 (182 tkts.), 30%: 254 (1,229 tkts.). Treble (i): 248 (136 tkts.), (ii): 844 (65 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 1, 04, 731 (c/o), 30%: 4,987 (9 tkts.).