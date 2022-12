Yukan runs to glory in V. Venugopal Naidu Memorial Trophy

December 09, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

S. Attaollahi-trained Yukan (Trevor up) won the V. Venugopal Naidu Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 9). The winner is owned by Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trevor won three races on the day.

1. MAHANADI PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: BIMARAN CASKET (B.L. Paswan) 1, Cash Out (Antony) 2, Baba Voss (Shreyas S) 3 and Speed Seven (L.A. Rozario) 4. 6-1/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 13.10s. ₹21 (w), 11, 12 and 17 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 34, FP: 78, Q: 50, Trinella: 299 and 118, Exacta: 484 and 205. Favourite: Bimaran Casket. Owner: Mr. Satish G. Kundapur. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

2. KRISHNA RAJA SAGARA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SOCIABLE (Trevor) 1, Step To Destiny (Likith Appu) 2, Chul Bul Rani (Syed Imran) 3 and Gold Gray (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1, 4-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.54s. ₹16 (w), 11, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 38, FP: 58, Q: 50, Trinella: 177 and 59, Exacta: 828 and 701. Favourite: Sociable. Owner: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. SPLENDID ROLE PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms): IN THY LIGHT (Akshay K) 1, Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 2, Art Gallery (Srinath) 3 and Aralina (Antony) 4. 3-1/4, 3-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 06.17s. ₹58 (w), 17, 10 and 19 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 43, FP: 199, Q: 102, Trinella: 590 and 331, Exacta: 2,159 and 551. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owners: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep by. Mr. Rajendran, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. V. VENUGOPAL NAIDU MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: YUKAN (Trevor) 1, Eternal Princess (Suraj) 2, Green Channel (Salman K) 3 and Skyfire (Shreyas S) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.67s. ₹23 (w), 12, 11 and 91 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 176, FP: 30, Q: 17, Trinella: 614 and 663, Exacta: 2,411 and 637. Favourite: Eternal Princess. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. TUNGABHADRA PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ECO FRIENDLY (Sai Kiran) 1, Sea Blush (Nazerul) 2, Augusto (R. Pradeep) 3 and Hope Island (Antony) 4. Lnk, Shd and Nk. 1m, 39.48s. ₹180 (w), 23, 17 and 38 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 121, FP: 2,698, Q: 600, Trinella: 42,211 and 9,045, Exacta: 83,244 (carried over). Favourite: Dragon’s Gold. Owners: Mr. Naresh Kumar Pawar & Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

6. KRISHNA RAJA SAGARA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SUPER KIND (Trevor) 1, Montelena (Likith Appu) 2, Smile A round (P. Sidddaraju) 3 and Castaneda (Antony) 4. 1, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 13.94s. ₹42 (w), 18, 10 and 22 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 50, FP: 112, Q: 37, Trinella: 566 and 310, Exacta: 3,804 and 1,086. Favourite: Montelena. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

7. VALLEY OF FLOWERS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: KULSUM (L.A. Rozario) 1, Ripple N Storm (Antony) 2, Twilight Tornado (Likith Appu) 3 and Ultimate Striker (Salman K) 4. 3-1/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.67s. ₹40 (w), 16, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 44, FP: 183, Q: 75, Trinella: 305 and 124, Exacta: 2,929 and 1,698. Favourite: Ripple N Storm. Owners: Mr. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla & Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

Jackpot: ₹68,561 (carried over); Runner-up: 9,794 (three tkts.); Treble (i): 394 (22 tkts.); (ii): 2,852 (five tkts.).