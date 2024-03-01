GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Brook, Indian Blues, Sekhmet, Armory and The Grey Geranium shine

March 01, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

West Brook, Indian Blues, Sekhmet, Armory, and The Grey Geranium shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (March 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Impiana (B. Paswan) 40. Moved well. Glow In The Dark (rb) 40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Lady Emporio (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (rb), Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1200m: Able One (B. Paswan) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (S.K. Paswan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Indian Blues (Rajesh K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Pericles (Aliyar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Armory (Rajesh K), Auspicious Queen (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Grey Geranium (rb), Memorable Time (Vivek) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. West Brook (Darshan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Sekhmet (S. K. Paswan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked impressively.

