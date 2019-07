Well Connected claims Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore

S. Padmanabhan-trained Well Connected (David Allan up) won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Sunday (July 21). The winner is owned by Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar & Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mrs. Behrose Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla.

Allan, who rode a well-judged and brilliant race, kept his mount fifth or sixth till the final bend before skilfully manoeuvring the filly from wide outside in the home stretch. Well Connected responded tremendously to the reminders and galloped with giant strides to pip long-time leader Impavid by a long neck.

1. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE CUP (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: CONSTANZA (Trevor) 1, Kimera (Srinath) 2, Habanero (Noornabi) 3 and Aqua Blessing (Chetan K) 4. 3-1/4, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.64s. ₹14 (w), 11, 10 and 20 (p), SHP: 17, THP: 37, FP: 18, Q: 13, Trinella: 80 and 59, Exacta: 257 and 99. Favourite: Constanza. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd, Mrs. Rina Mahindra & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

2. HYDERABAD CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: CRACK OF DAWN (Sandesh) 1, Musterion (Trevor) 2, Electra (Suraj) 3 and Duxton (Jagadeesh) 4. 1, 2 and Shd. 1m, 26.30s. ₹21 (w), 12, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 47, FP: 88, Q: 65, Trinella: 130 and 45, Exacta: 363 and 238. Favourite: Electra. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad and Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

3. KOLKATA CUP (2,000m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: LYCURGUS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Velocidad (Srinath) 2, Nitromax (Arshad) 3 and Prince Charmo (M. Naveen) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1. 2m, 07.50s. ₹37 (w), 13, 10 and 17 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 41, FP: 120, Q: 41, Trinella: 216 and 153, Exacta: 504 and 253. Favourite: Velocidad. Owner: Dr. Ian D’cruz. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. MUMBAI CUP (1,400m), rated 45 to 65: SAKURA (Srinath) 1, Air Command (Suraj) 2, Corona Del Corsa (Antony) 3 and Ice Floe (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Psychic Warrior. 1-1/4, Nk and Nose. 1m, 24.96s. ₹45 (w), 16, 27 and 21 (p), SHP: 83, THP: 47, FP: 627, Q: 378, Trinella: 3,680 and 986, Exacta: 30,765 and 10,548. Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. MYSTICAL MILLION (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o, (Terms): SPEAKING OF STARS (Zervan) 1, North Winds (Yash) 2, Mighty Red (Darshan) 3 and Hokkaido (Dhebe) 4. Not run: Prayer. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 38.80s. ₹60 (w), 17, 17 and 36 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 101, FP: 411, Q: 189, Trinella: 9,604 and 5,488, Exacta: 25,198 and 6,749. Favourite: Nicollini. Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Darius.

6. B.T.C. ANNIVERSARY CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): KNOTTY ASH (Antony) 1, Prevalent Force (Zervan) 2, Automatic (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Lady Legend (Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 24.59s. ₹61 (w), 18, 20 and 69 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 119, FP: 355, Q: 241, Trinella: 10,160 and 5,322, Exacta: 64,772 and 55,519. Favourite: Corfe Castle. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA DERBY BANGALORE (2,000m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): WELL CONNECTED (Arazan–Guest Connections) David Allan 1, Impavid (Air Support-Polenta) Sandesh 2, Knight Templar (Multidimensional–Grand Madame) Zervan 3 and Southern Ruler (Saamidd-Farha) Bhawani Singh 4. Lnk, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 2m, 05.88s. ₹23 (w), 13, 13 and 28 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 55, FP: 38, Q: 21, Trinella: 178 and 167, Exacta: 1,935 and 1,392. Favourite: Well Connected. Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar & Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mrs. Behrose Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. ADMIRAL HENRY JOHN ROUS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 75 & over: SAINT PETERSBURG (Trevor) 1, Courage (Suraj) 2, Star Carnation (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Aeisir (Neeraj) 4. 1, 1 and Shd. 1m, 13.55s. ₹26 (w), 14, 17 and 45 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 79, FP: 78, Q: 32, Trinella: 585 and 562, Exacta: 2,472 and 1,059. Favourite: Saint Petersburg. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

9. HYDERABAD CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: FIND (Antony) 1, Cosmic Feeling (Nazerul) 2, Skyfire (Vaibhav) 3 and Eco Friendly (Irvan) 4. 1-1/2, 5-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 29.45s. ₹69 (w), 20, 15 and 134 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 273, FP: 335, Q: 134, Trinella: 26,059 and 8,376, Exacta: 1,94,891 (carried over). Favourite: Stroke Of Genius. Owners: Mr. Vettri Velan. B & Mr. Sathish Kumar Joghee. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹59,633 (22 tkts) Runner up: 1,008 (158 tkts); Treble (i): 157 (125 tkts); (ii): 2,678 (12 tkts); (iii): 1,013 (51 tkts).