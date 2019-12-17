Well Connected and En Sabah Nur excel

Well Connected and En Sabah Nur excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Shining (Ayyar) 39.5. Moved freely. Clymene (Merchant) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Stars For You (rb), 2/y/o Arazan/Equine Love (Ikram) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Felix Felicis (Merchant), Smart Choice (rb) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Tudor Hall (Akshay) 54, 600/40.5. Easy. Dazzling Star (Kadam) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Epiphany (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Golden Steal (David Egan), Hidden Gold (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. En Sabah Nur (Kaviraj) 48, 600/36. Maintains winning form. Kanadario (Ayyar) 51, 600/37. Pressed. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Responded well. His Master’s Vice (Nirmal), Fencing (Malam) 54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Navigator (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Mystic Bay (Nathan Evans), Frivolous (Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished five lengths ahead. Revelator (Nicky Mackay), Titanium (V. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Knight Templar (Akshay) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Mr. Honey (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Dibaba (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Pair level. Black Cherry (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Western Front (Pradeep), Crosswinds (Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rogue One (Dashrath) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Zenon (Kaviraj) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Pleased. On Va Danser (Dashrath) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Well Connected (Akshay) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Note her. Vulcan (Santosh), Ron (Baria) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Akina Speed Star (Roche), Momentum (Parmar) and King Solomon (David Egan) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Trio moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Sachertorte (Peter), Conscience (Kamble) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.