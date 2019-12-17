Races

Well Connected and En Sabah Nur excel

more-in

Well Connected and En Sabah Nur excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Shining (Ayyar) 39.5. Moved freely. Clymene (Merchant) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Stars For You (rb), 2/y/o Arazan/Equine Love (Ikram) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Felix Felicis (Merchant), Smart Choice (rb) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Tudor Hall (Akshay) 54, 600/40.5. Easy. Dazzling Star (Kadam) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Epiphany (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Golden Steal (David Egan), Hidden Gold (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. En Sabah Nur (Kaviraj) 48, 600/36. Maintains winning form. Kanadario (Ayyar) 51, 600/37. Pressed. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Responded well. His Master’s Vice (Nirmal), Fencing (Malam) 54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Navigator (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Mystic Bay (Nathan Evans), Frivolous (Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished five lengths ahead. Revelator (Nicky Mackay), Titanium (V. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Knight Templar (Akshay) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Mr. Honey (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Dibaba (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Pair level. Black Cherry (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Western Front (Pradeep), Crosswinds (Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rogue One (Dashrath) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Zenon (Kaviraj) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Pleased. On Va Danser (Dashrath) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Well Connected (Akshay) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Note her. Vulcan (Santosh), Ron (Baria) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Akina Speed Star (Roche), Momentum (Parmar) and King Solomon (David Egan) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Trio moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Sachertorte (Peter), Conscience (Kamble) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 6:22:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/well-connected-and-en-sabah-nur-excel/article30330553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY