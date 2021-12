Watch My Stride claims Kaleshwaram Cup

Hyderabad: Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Watch My Stride ridden by Akshay Kumar won in a close finish from Beauty On Parade the Kaleshwaram Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Dec. 27) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy.

1. GENTLEMAN’S DEAL PLATE (DIV. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): ASHOKA (Ashad Asbar) 1, Almas (C.S. Jodha) 2, Lady Dynamite (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Maa (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Mysterious Angel. 3/4, 2 and 10-1/4. 1m 5.96s. ₹15 (w), 12, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: 24, THP: 30, SHW: 11 and 15, FP: 25, Q: 16, Tanala: 57. Favourite: Ashoka.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. THUNDER STORM PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): SILVER SET (R. Ajinkya) 1, Theo’s Choice (Santosh Raj) 2, Berkeley (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Wot’s Up Jay (Koushik) 4. Reining Queen. Nk, Nose and 2. 1m 13.99s. ₹107 (w), 22, 12 and 36 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 78, SHW: 61 and 16, FP: 398, Q: 157, Tanala: 7,428. Favourite: Theo’s Choice.

Owner & Trainer: Mr. Syed Shah Faisal Hassan.

3. GENTLEMAN’S DEAL PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): SUPERLATIVE (C.S. Jodha) 1, The Image (Ashad Asbar) 2, Milton Keynes (Kiran Naidu) 3 and White Roses (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and Sh. 1m 6.30s. ₹16 (w), 11, 26 and 41 (p). SHP: 124, THP: 110, SHW: 10 and 4, FP: 205, Q: 189, Tanala: 1,739. Favourite: Superlative.

Owners: Mr. Homi Framroze, Mehta, Mrs. Anaheeta Homi Mehta & Mr. Jehangir Homi Mehta. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. RIBERIO PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GUSTY NOTE (Ashad Asbar) 1, Golden Forza (R. Ajinkya) 2, Flamingo Fame (Santosh Raj) 3 and Apenzelle (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Nk, 1/2 and Nk. 1m 5.72s. ₹82 (w), 23, 27 and 29 (p). SHP: 93, THP: 74, SHW: 37 and 76, FP: 2,188, Q: 869, Tanala: 81,097 (C/O). Favourite: Top In Class.

Owners: Wing Commander D.S. Gill, Mr. Rajesh Sanghani & Mr. T. Amarender Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. KALESHWARAM CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): WATCH MY STRIDE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Beauty On Parade (A.A. Vikrant) 2. Blissful (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Amyra (Kiran Naidu) 4. Sh, 2 and 1/2. 1m 5.32s. ₹17 (w), 13, 18 and 17 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 80, SHW: 15 and 29, FP: 117, Q: 75, Tanala: 266. Favourite: Watch My Stride.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. DIVINE LIGHT PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PALADINO (Santosh Raj) 1, Indie (Abhay Singh) 2, Isra (Aneel) 3 and Special And Thong (B. Nikhil) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and Hd. 1m 26.68s. ₹36 (w), 10, 26 and 25 (p). SHP: 75, THP: 71, SHW: 23 and 41, FP: 250, Q: 181, Tanala: 1,797. Favourite: Solar Eclipse.

Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L D’Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹12,173 (25 tkts.), 30%: 931 (140 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 2,727 (43 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 274 (150 tkts.), (ii) 1,311 (50 tkts.).