War Hammer(s) the Derby field

War Hammer piloted by Suraj Narredu won the Kingfisher Ultra India Derby (Gr.1), the premier event of the Indian racing calendar, in great style at the Mahalaxmi race course on Sunday (Feb.2).

The winner is owned by M/s. C.A. Prashanth, Gautam Basapa, Manjunath, B S & Apana Subaiya. Prasanna Kumar P trains the winner.

War Hammer had just a week earlier won the gruelling Bangalore Derby on a track that tests the stamina of the sturdiest and had only six days to recoup from racing and travel fatigue. But the owner and trainer of this son of Air Support – Soviet Lake brought him with the hope of adding another feather to his cap of unbeaten record which now moved up to eight wins out of 8 starts. War Hammer was kept within the striking distance by ace jockey Suraj Narredu till the bend and later stormed ahead to romp home in a decisive manner to win the most prestigious race of the country by a comfortable margin.

Sandesh joins the 1000 club

Jockey A. Sandesh also stole the limelight as he joined the 1000 club by winning his 1000th winner on Flying Visit in the Rusi Patel Trophy. Sandesh who started his riding career in 2009 won his first winner through Pepe Junior in 2009-10 Mumbai season.

Salazaar set new course record for 2000 metres by winning the race by 1m 59.90s.

DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MULTI-MILLION (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: GIANT STAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Taimur (O’ Donoghue) 2, Wind Whistler (Nicky Mackay) 3 and Melisandre (Trevor) 4. 2-1/2, 6, Sh. 1m 37.95s. ₹ 41 (w), 14, 19 and 16 (p). SHP: EXW: 20,924, EXP: 1,197, FP: 272, Q: 87, Tanala: 1,652 and 983. Favourite: Pissarro. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana , Mr. Mark Saldhana, Mr. Shashi Chand Jain, M/s. Vivek S.Jain, Faisal F.Qurreshi & Khushroo R. Battiwala. Trainer: M. Narredu.

RUSI PATEL TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over: FLYING VISIT (Sandesh) 1, Cosmic Ray (Trevor) 2, Auburn (Zervan) 3 and La Rondine (Leigh Roche) 4. Lnk, 5-3/4, Nk. 1m 36. 47s. ₹ 35 (w), 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 33, EXW: 2,767, FP: 102, Q: 41, Tanala: 598 and 541. Favourite: Cosmic Ray. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

EBCO WORKSMART BREEERS’ PRODUCE STAKES (Gr.3) (1,400m), 3-y-o only: FOREST FLAME (David Egan) 1, Rubik Star (O’Donoghue) 2, Super Girl (Parmar) 3 and Monarchos (Trevor) 4. 9-1/4, 12/, 2-1/4. 1m 23.21s. ₹ 29 (w), 12, 27 and 29 (p). SHP: 98, EXP: 1,204, FP: 839, Q: 362, Tanala: 15,373 and 4,941. Favourite: Monarchos. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z.Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mrs. Delna Z.Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R.Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

S.M.SHAH ECLIPSE STAKES OF INDIA (Gr.2) (2,000m), 4-y-o & over: SALAZAAR (Suraj Narredu) 1, Tasawwur (Sandesh) 2, Truly Epic (Imran Chisty) 3 and Sacred Roman (Leigh Roche) 4. Nose, 1/2, 3-1/4. 1m 59.90s. ₹ 40 (w), 13, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: 44, EXW: 8,745, EXP: 433, FP: 216, Q: 55, Tanala: 879 and 548. Favourite: Roberta. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

B.K.RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only: GOLDEN OAKS (David Allan) 1, El Capitan (Trevor) 2, Joaquin (Srinath) 3 and Isle Of Skye (David Egan) 4. Not run: Birkin Blower. 2-1/2, 4, 3-1/2. 1m 10.88s. ₹ 24 (w), 11, 13 and 33 (p). SHP: 55, EXW: 7,143, EXP: 206, FP: 76, Q: 25, Tanala: 935 and 322. Favourite: Golden Oaks. Owners: Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z.Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R.Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: S.Padmanabhan.

KINGFISHER ULTRA INDIAN DERBY (Gr.1) (2,400m), 4-y-o only: WAR HAMMER (Air Support – Soviet Lake) Suraj Narredu 1,

TROUVAILLE (Surfrider – Highly Fashionable) Nicky Mackay 2,

Wizard Of Stocks (Speaking Of Which – Margarita Rita) Leigh Roche 3 and

Juliette (Musketier – Gimmesumsugar) Colm O’Donoghue 4. 7-3/4, 2, Snk, 2m 28.40s. ₹ 31 (w), 11, 26 and 41 (p). SHP: 68, EXW: 5,791, EXP: 258, FP: 284, Q: 75, Tanala: 1,784 and 886. Favourite Juliette. Owners: M/s. C.A.Prashanth, Gautam Basapa, Manjunath B S & Apana Subaiya. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar P.

PADMINI & GOBIND JHANIGIANI MILLION (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: KILDARE (Sandesh) 1, Dandi March (David Allan) 2, Questina (Dashrath) 3 and Headway (Nicky Mackay) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/2, 1-1/4. 1m 10.09s. ₹ 30 (w), 14, 24 and 48 (p). SHP: 64, EXW: 27,812, EXP: 1,813, FP: 359, Q: 232, Tanala: 5,221 and 1,193. Favourite: Kildare. Owners: Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Mrs. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

TATTERSALLS MILLION (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: HIDDEN GOLD (David Egan) 1, Copper Queen (Leigh Roche) 2, Mighty Warrior (Bhawani) 3 and Rising Brave (Nazil) 4. 1, Nose, Sh. 59.68s. ₹ 42 (w), 18, 14 and 21 (p). SHP: 34, EXP: 10, 574, FP: 141, Q: 17, Tanala: 1,178, and 727. Favourite: Copper Queen. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z Poonawalla & Mr. Yohan Z Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr Mukul Sonawala, Mr D R Thacker rep. DT Racing & BreedersLLP, M/s Sagar Ishwardas Chordia & Jehan J. Sataravala's. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot : 70 per cent: ₹ 7, 760 (495 tkts), : 30 per cent: 471 (3,498 tkts).

Treble : (I) ₹ 1,156 (25 tkts). (ii) ₹ 394 (189 tkts).

Super Jackpot : 70 per cent: ₹ 10, 931 (23 tkts), : 30 per cent: ₹ 810 (133 tkts).