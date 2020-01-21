War Hammer, Skyfire, General Patton, Silver Ikon and Karadeniz shine

War Hammer, Skyfire, General Patton, Silver Ikon and Karadeniz shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 21)

Inner sand:

600m: Winning Force (S. Hussain), Armenia (Mark) 40.5. They finished level.

1000m: Desert Combat (Antony) 1-8, 600/41. Moved well. George Burling (Antony), Sir Jersey (M. Naveen) 1-10, 600/40. They moved together.

1200m: Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Roma Victor (Chetan K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50. Pleased. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Gypsy (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Flicka (Ashok) 46. Strode out well. Subah Ka Tara (M. Naveen) 45. Moved freely. Darahasini (Surya), Legend Is Back (rb) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 45. Worked well.

1000m: Drusilla (I. Chisty), Super Success (T.S. Jodha) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Skyfire (Kiran Rai) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Corybantic (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Prime Star (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Golden Vision (Suraj), Annalease (Mark) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ultimate Choice (Manish R) 1-12, 600/43. Shaped well. Silver Ikon (A. Imran) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Amazing Angel (Chetan K) 1-13, 600/47. Eased up in the last part. General Patton (Suraj), Papparazi (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Former put up a good display. Musterion (Ashok) 1-15.5, 600/42. Pleased. Karadeniz (Nazerul) 1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Debonair (A. Imran) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Green Channel (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Fulgurant (Antony), Redoubtable (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former moved better and finished a length ahead. Fierce Fighter (A. Imran), Queen Isabella (Nazerul) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Caballo Rapido (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Mega Ikon (Jagadeesh), Stormy Knight (Rajesh B) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Indian Democrat (David Allan) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: War Hammer (Suraj) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. In fine nick.